Four Gospel Ministers, Including ‘Kekere Jesu,’ 20 Others Die In Ogun Auto Crash

Four popular Nigerian gospel ministers, including Evangelist Ayodeji David, popularly known as Kekere Jesu, have lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along the Ikorodu–Sagamu Road in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident in a statement by the Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjo – lajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

According to the FRSC, the crash occurred when the vehicle conveying the gospel singers collided with another, resulting in a high-impact accident that killed all four occupants instantly.

The accident reportedly involved multiple vehicles and claimed over 24 lives in total. Preliminary investigations attribute the crash to overspeeding and poor visibility on the highway.

Evangelist Kekere Jesu was known for his dynamic street evangelism, passionate preaching, and strong presence on social media. He was reportedly en route to a ministry assignment at the time of the incident.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have poured in on social media from followers, church members, and colleagues, many of whom described him as a dedicated servant of God with a deep passion for reaching the youth and rural communities with the gospel.

