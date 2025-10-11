Four-goal Hero Aubumeyang Sent Off As Gabon Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored all four goals in Gabon’s 4-3 away win over The Gambia to extend his nation’s hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time – but was then sent off late on. The Panthers remain a point be- hind Group F leaders Ivory Coast, who thrashed Seychelles 7-0.

Only the group winners are assured of a spot at the 2026 finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but the sec- ond-placed side could still have a chance to reach the tournament via African and intercontinental play-offs.

With the Ivorians expected to cruise past winless Seychelles, Gabon knew they realistically needed all three points from a trip to neutral Nairobi to take their challenge to the final round of matches.

The West Africans took the lead twice in the first half through former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea striker Aubameyang, but were quickly pegged back on both occasions.

Yankuba Minteh and Adama Sidibeh equalised for the Gambi- ans, and Sidibeh then headed the Scorpions ahead two minutes into the second half. Aubameyang made it 3-3 when he completed his hat-trick with a downward header just after the hour mark, and he then put Gabon back ahead in the 78th minute with a fine strike across goal.

But the 36-year-old striker was booked after kicking and breaking a corner flag as part of his goal celebration and was dismissed with five minutes remaining for a needless shove on Gambian defender Alagie Saine. Aubameyang will now be sus- pended when Gabon finish their campaign with a home game against Burundi on Monday