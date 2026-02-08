Four people, including a blogger popularly known as Joes Media TV, have been found dead after spending the night at a studio in Ajah, Lagos State, under circumstances that remain unclear.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Joes Media TV, who was known for promoting gospel artistes, and three musicians were reportedly invited to perform at a three-day virtual birthday praise event organised by a woman identified as Olanireti Akinbola.

According to the report, due to the distance from their respective homes, the four reportedly decided to stay overnight at the studio. But they were later discovered dead in their sleep.

READ ALSO:

Since the incident, questions have continued to trail their deaths, with speculations ranging from possible food poisoning to inhalation of generator fumes allegedly left running overnight.

However, no cause of death has been officially confirmed.

The event convener and the studio management are yet to release a press statement, while the woman who invited them has reportedly not been reached.