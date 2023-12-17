Four Farmers Killed, Eight Abducted In Katsina Bandit Attack

The Kastina State Police Command on Sunday said some yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked farmers in Nahuta village, Batsari Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu and made available to New Telegraph.

According to the police image maker, the attack resulted in the death of four farmers and the kidnapping of eight others.

The farmers were targeted while they were harvesting their crops. One farmer was able to escape, but unfortunately, he sustained gunshot wounds.

“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one; they also abducted eight others,’’ he said