Four Escaped Death In Ilorin Auto Crash

Four persons on Sunday escaped death in a serious motor accident that occurred in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Fredrick Ade Ogidan, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRCN), who confirmed the incident said that two men and two females sustained injuries in the crash involving two vehicles along the Federal Secretariat Fate highway in Ilorin metropolis at about 4 30pm.

New Telegraph reports that a total number of eight passengers were involved in the accident, but no death was recorded.

The accident involved a private black-coloured Saloon Sonata car registered LSD269HZ, driven by one Samuel Timileyin and a black commercial Bajaj boxer motorcycle with registration number LEM003VF driven by one Rasheed.

The injured persons sustained bruises and fractures in the multiple crashes and were taken to Sarfam Hospital in the state capital, Fredrick Ogidan further stated.