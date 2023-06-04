New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Four Escaped Death…

Four Escaped Death In Ilorin Auto Crash

Vinkmag ad

Four persons on Sunday escaped death in a serious motor accident that occurred in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Fredrick Ade Ogidan, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRCN), who confirmed the incident said that two men and two females sustained injuries in the crash involving two vehicles along the Federal Secretariat Fate highway in Ilorin metropolis at about 4 30pm.

New Telegraph reports that a total number of eight passengers were involved in the accident, but no death was recorded.

The accident involved a private black-coloured Saloon Sonata car registered LSD269HZ, driven by one Samuel Timileyin and a black commercial Bajaj boxer motorcycle with registration number LEM003VF driven by one Rasheed.

The injured persons sustained bruises and fractures in the multiple crashes and were taken to Sarfam Hospital in the state capital, Fredrick Ogidan further stated.

Tags:

Read Previous

Plateau APC Calls For Immediate Reinstatement Of Suspended 17 LGA Chairmen
Read Next

Shettima, Zulum, Buni, Bagudu, Others Attend Late Borno SSG’s Funeral Prayer

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023