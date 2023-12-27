Four EPL clubs chase resurgent Onuachu

The spotlight is now on Super Eagle striker, Paul Onuachu, with at least four Premier League clubs expressing keen interest in securing the services of the rejuvenated striker. Onuachu, who has experienced a career revival in Turkey, has become a sought-after target for English top-flight teams.

The latest contender in the race for Onuachu’s signature is Burnley, joining the ranks of Premier League clubs eager to enlist the towering striker. West Ham, Brentford, and Fulham, all based in London, are also reported to be actively pursuing the talented player. Onuachu is enjoying a remarkable spell with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, where he has notched up eight goals and provided two assists. This impressive performance marks a stark contrast to the challenges he faced with Southampton, which endured relegation from the English top flight last season. However, acquiring Onuachu’s services will not be a budget-friendly endeavour for any interested club. Having made a move from Belgian club Genk to Southampton in January for a substantial 18 million euros, he remains under contract with Southampton until 2026. As per Transfermarkt, the current transfer value for Onuachu stands at an estimated 13 million euros.