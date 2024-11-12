Four Drown In Ekiti River – Police

Share

Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed that four men drowned on Sunday, while swimming in the Osun River, along Ajindo, Ikoro-Ekiti Road, Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said investigations had begun, to unravel the actual cause of death of the four men.

According to the report, the yet-to-be-identified men came from Lagos for the event in the state when they met their deaths.

It was gathered that two of the deceased were from Aworogun household in Okemesi-Ekiti, while the other two were from Lagos State.

“A distress report, received on 10/11/2024, has it that on the same date, a 23-year-old, and a 25-year-old, natives of Okemesi-Ekiti went to River Osun Ajindo/Idoile road to swim alongside two of their friends that came from Lagos State to attend a burial ceremony, which took place at Okemesi.

“The four young men unfortunately drowned.

“Their bodies have been recovered, and deposited in the morgue, while investigation is underway.” Abutu noted.

