May 24, 2023
Four Dies As Gas Cylinder Explode In Sokoto

A gas cylinder explosion reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than four persons in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Usman Muhamma, who is an eyewitness, said the explosion occurred in a welder’s shop in the community.

According to him, “It is very unfortunate; we have been suffering from insecurities, especially in the hands of bandits, and now we suffer this kind of explosion.

“The explosion killed those people, tore their body parts and scattered them all over the place. Men of the Nigerian Police Force came to the scene to evacuate their remains.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar said the explosion resulted in the death of four persons.

He explained that the explosion was not connected to the security challenges bedeviling the area but was a result of an explosion from a gas cylinder in the shop of a local welder in the community.

Abubakar also noted that three other persons who sustained varying degrees of injury had been receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Contacted, the Chairman of the LGA, Abubakar Danali, also confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the casualty figures because he was not in town when the unfortunate incident happened.

