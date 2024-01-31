A bus collision on Tuesday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed the lives of four people and injured ten others.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe who confirmed the development in a statement said the bus carrying 20 people somersaulted when a tyre broke.

According to him, the accident involved a white Toyota bus with the license plate ZUR87ZY and occurred about 5:57 a.m. on the freeway near Sandcrate.

Okpe said, “A total of 20 persons were involved. 10 persons were injured while four male adults were recorded dead from the crash.

“The suspected cause of the fatal lone crash was excessive speeding and tyre bust which led to the loss of control that made the vehicle somersaulted many times.”

She further added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the bodies were taken to FOS Morgue.