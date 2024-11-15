Four Die Of Lassa Fever Attack In Oyo North

Share

Oyo State Rapid Response Team (RRT) yesterday confirmed four deaths linked to a suspected Lassa fever outbreak in Saki West Local Government Area of the state.

According to a release by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the fatalities consisted of three males and one 32-yearold female, who was preparing for her marriage.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, had earlier sent the state rapid response team to Saki, following numerous calls from the local government reporting an outbreak that has led to a number of deaths.

The team, consisting of the Director of Public Health, the state Epidemiologist, state Disease Notification Officer (DSNO), state Laboratory Focal Persons, representatives from WHO and Red Cross, as well as the PHC Coordinator of Saki West and the LGA DSNO, embarked on a comprehensive investigation to the scene of the incident.

Background information gathered said that one of the apprentices at the Almusharaf Hospital, Oke Sunah, Saki, who had returned from Iwajowa fell ill about two weeks before the incident.

She was suspected to have introduced the infection to the area. She also likely transmitted it to her co-workers and the hospital owner.

