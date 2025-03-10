Four Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Share

No fewer than four persons reportedly lost their lives, and nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Alapako area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday night.

Confirming the tragic incident on Monday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the bad portion of the road caused the tyre of a Toyota Hiace bus to puncture, causing the vehicle to somersault.

She added that the impact of the crash led to the death of four persons, including the driver and some passengers, while nine others were injured.

Odutola also noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the FOS morgue in Ipara.

She warned motorists to always ensure proper vehicle maintenance and adhere to safety precautions while on the highway.

She stated, “The Ogun State Police Command regrets to report a fatal lone motor accident that occurred on March 9, 2025, at about 8:35 PM at Alapako area, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

“Police presence was visible assisting in traffic control, easing human congestion and spectators, as well as conducting video capturing and documentation.

“The injured victims were immediately evacuated to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical treatment. Sadly, the remains of the deceased were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara, for autopsy, while the vehicle wreck has been removed to the station for Vehicle Inspection Office assessment and further investigation.

“The Ogun State Police Command urges motorists always to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and adhere to traffic safety regulations to prevent road mishaps,” the PPRO stated.

