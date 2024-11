Share

No fewer than four persons reportedly died in a clash between bandits and vigilance personnel in Dogon Ruwa community, Bashar District, of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Wase villages have witnessed banditry attacks over the past two years, resulting in numerous killings and kidnappings. Hundreds of cattle have been rustled by the bandits. Abdullahi Shu’aibu, a vigilance group member and youth leader in Wase, confirmed the incident yesterday.

