Four Dead, Three Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Four persons have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injury on Monday in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Kara axis of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved a luxury bus with registration number, ACA 533 ZP and an unregistered vehicle.

According to him, 21 persons comprising 13 male and eight female adults were involved in the accident.

She blamed the crash’s excessive speed on the part of the bus driver causing him to lose control and crash into the other vehicle.

She informed that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the Idera morgue.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Anthony Uga, has described the incident as avoidable if caution had been put in place and simple rules obeyed.

Uga advised motorists to apply a common sense speed limit, especially at night when visibility is poor.

He sympathised with the families of the victims for the loss, urging them to contact FRSC, Mowe unit Command, for more information about the crash.