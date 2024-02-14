Four Dead, Nine Injured In Plateau Accident

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead, while nine were injured in a road accident involving two trailers which collided in Plateau State on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the collision happened in Zakaliyo community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of the community, Philip Haruna, who witnessed the accident, also said “We are deeply saddened by the occurrence of the accident today involving Dangote trucks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured victims and their families.

"We commend the efforts of some Federal Road Safety Corps officials and other emergency rescue workers who were quick to respond and provide assistance. We hope for a speedy recovery for the injured and urge everyone to be safety conscious." The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in the state, Peter Langsan, confirmed the accident to our correspondent saying that rescue operations are still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in the state, Peter Langsan, confirmed the accident saying that the rescue operations are still ongoing as of the time of filing this report. According to him, four people had been pulled out from the wreckage dead while nine others who were injured had been taken to the hospital. He said, “For now, our men are still carrying out rescue operations at the crash site. But at the moment, we have information that two trailers belonging to Dangote were involved. One was carrying salt and the other carrying flour. “They crashed. But in all, five vehicles were involved in the accident. As of the time of this report, four people had died and nine others were injured. The injured were five females and four males and they have been taken to the hospital.”