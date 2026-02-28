Four Dead, Nine Injured In Anambra Road Accident

…As four drivers flee

Four persons were confirmed dead, while nine others suffered various degrees of injury in a fatal road accident at the Agulu Lake bridge along Agulu- Namka road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The accident which occured at about 6.18 pm on Friday, February 27, had the four drivers of the four vehicles involved flee to an unknown destination.

According to the Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps( FRSC), SRC Margate B Onebe, in a statement confirming the incident, the road crash was caused by speeding by the vehicles involved in the crash which made the them loos control and crashed into the bush close to the lake .

The statement however explained that there were no eye witnesses to actually described how it happened adding that the four drivers involved in the accident fled the scene of the accident.

“The crash involved 4 vehicles, Toyota Hiace, Registration Number: HAL676YG, Trailer, Registration Number: N/A, Shuttle, Registration Number: UKP274YA and Toyota Hellux, Registration Number: N/A”

“The probable cause was speed and loss of control. There were no eyewitnesses to the crash, as all the drivers fled the scene.

However, according to observations by the FRSC rescue team from Nanka outpost, it was noted that the vehicle was descending the hill at a high speed, lost control, and collided with three other vehicles”

“The total number of people involved was 19 comprising (6 male adults, 10 female adults, and 3 male children). 9 people comprising 2 male adults, 4 female adults and 3 male children were injured, while 4 female adults were killed”

“Victims were taken to St Joseph Hospital Adazi for treatment; bodies were deposited at the hospital morgue. An alternative route was also created for traffic flow”

“The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Bridget Asekhauno, commiserated with the dead victims’ families, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery. She urged motorists to prioritize safety and drive cautiously to prevent preventable crashes” the statement concluded.