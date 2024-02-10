Four Dead In Sagamu-Benin Expressway Lone Crash

At least four persons have been confirmed dead in a lone accident involving a Toyota Camry at Area J3 on the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in the Ogun State sector confirmed the event to reporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okpe revealed that the collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. and was caused by the driver’s excessive speed, which resulted in loss of control of the vehicle.

Okpe, however, disclosed that the deceased were deposited in the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.

“A total of four persons, three men and one woman were involved and they all died from the lone crash.

READ ALSO:

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to the loss of control and the vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp,” she said.

Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, encouraged motorists on long travels to take 15 minutes of breaks after every four hours of driving to minimize weariness and to stay within the speed limit.

He sympathised with the victims’ families and encouraged them to contact FRSC Ogbere for additional information regarding the tragedy.