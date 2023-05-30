New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Four dead as…

Four dead as tourist boat sinks in Italy

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1 minute read

Four people have died after a boat carrying more than 20 passengers, including tourists, sank in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. The boat overturned on Sunday evening between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona, Italian media say.

Five people were rescued and taken to hospital. Unconfirmed reports in Italian media say the victims are Italian, Israeli and Russian, reports the BBC. One of them, a Russian woman, is said to have been the partner of the boat’s skipper.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said the “very serious incident” was due to bad weather. The boat was 16m (52ft) long and had been hired by tourists, he said on Facebook.
According to Italian news outlets, the boat had been carrying about 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm developed over the lake, later turning into a “small hurricane”. The boat capsized and sank soon afterwards.

Read Previous

Davido joins Wema Bank to empower teenagers with skills
Read Next

Senate Presidency: S’East youths back Kalu

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023