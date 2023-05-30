Four dead as tourist boat sinks in Italy

Four people have died after a boat carrying more than 20 passengers, including tourists, sank in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. The boat overturned on Sunday evening between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona, Italian media say.

Five people were rescued and taken to hospital. Unconfirmed reports in Italian media say the victims are Italian, Israeli and Russian, reports the BBC. One of them, a Russian woman, is said to have been the partner of the boat’s skipper.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said the “very serious incident” was due to bad weather. The boat was 16m (52ft) long and had been hired by tourists, he said on Facebook.

According to Italian news outlets, the boat had been carrying about 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm developed over the lake, later turning into a “small hurricane”. The boat capsized and sank soon afterwards.