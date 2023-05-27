Four Dead As Driver Rams Car Into Truck While Pressing Phone

Four persons on Saturday lost their lives in a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident involved a Lexus RX350 car with registration number, KTU 738 HM, and a Mack marked, T 21024 LA.

New Telegraph gathered that the driver of the Lexus car rammed the car into a moving truck while he was pressing his phone.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe disclosed that the accident happened opposite Mountain Top University, around Rain Oil Petrol Station in the early hours of Saturday.

According to her, a total of six male adults were involved; “two persons were unhurt while four were recorded death from the crash.”

Okpe said: “The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed, use of phone while driving, which led to the loss of control on the part of the Lexus driver and he rammed into a moving truck.”

She added that the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital morgue in Ibafo.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists on the use of phones while driving and the dangers associated with such.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims, advising them to contact the Ibafo office of the FRSC for more information about the crash.