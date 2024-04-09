Four Dead, 136 Undergoing Treatment From Mysterious Sokoto Disease

…Illness of unknown origin in Sokoto State & Public Response Efforts

No fewer than four persons have died and 136 others currently receiving treatment for an illness of unknown origin in Sokoto State.

Confirming the outbreak of the disease while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Director General of the Agency, Jide Idris however gave assurances that the strange disease which has so far recorded 164 suspected cases in six wards in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, was not infectious.

While emphasising that the illness mostly affected children aged 4-13 years and a few adults, the DG revealed that a similar incident was documented in 2023 without a definitive diagnosis.

According to him, reported cases had presented with symptoms which included abdominal distension due to the rapid onset of fluids in the abdomen (ascites), fever, vomiting and weight loss.

He said: “The NCDC deployed a National Rapid Response Team (NRRT) to work with the State Ministry of Health to further investigate and respond to this incident. So far, a total of 164 suspected cases have been identified in six (6) wards of Isa LGA Bargaja (22), Isa North (17), Isa South (98), Tozai (12), Tsabre (4), and Turba (11). Unfortunately four (4) deaths have been recorded among the suspected cases.

“Currently, two suspected cases are currently receiving care in Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto and one case was discharged on account of improved symptoms. Four (4) other suspected cases are also on admission at the Isa General Hospital, while about 130 cases are also receiving care either within the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) or home care in the affected LGA.

“Initial clinical assessment and investigations of the cases admitted at the Teaching Hospital ruled out an infectious origin of this event, necessitating the need to search for other causes, including heavy metal testing. Results of the initial test for heavy metals for the index and first few suspected cases revealed different blood levels of lead (Pb) and Chromium (Cr).

“Observed activities in the affected communities include mining, agricultural practices which involve the use of various types of chemicals and pesticides, the health-seeking behaviour and practices of the communities which may be detrimental to people’s health.

“In this regard, various samples of materials have also been taken and dispatched for analyses, including blood, abdominal fluids, environmental samples like soil and water, locally grown food produce including vegetables and grains, substances and ingredients used for food and drinks, pesticides and chemicals used in local guns.

“The NCDC is working in collaboration with other stakeholders to support the State Government in actively searching for cases and unravelling this outbreak, in spite of the security challenges affecting access to the community.

“These include the Teaching hospital, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the State Ministry of Health, various Health workers, the Sokoto State Water Board, and other MDAs.

“We sympathize with the families of the deceased who have lost their loved ones to this incident. NCDC acknowledges the leadership of the Sokoto State Government, the State Ministry of Health, the support of the UDUTH as well as all the healthcare workers and other stakeholders who are working hard to manage the incident.

“NCDC urges all the members of the affected and nearby communities to be vigilant and report anyone presenting with the above-stated symptoms to the nearest health facilities to them or call the NCDC toll-free line (6232). Healthcare workers are also urged to report any suspected cases to LGA/State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer or State Epidemiologist.”