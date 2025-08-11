Four Confess, As DSS Arraigns Owo Church Attack Suspects – Security Sources

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned five suspects before a Federal High Court, Abuja, in connection with the June 5, 2022, violent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Over 40 worshippers lost their lives in the incident that left no fewer than 100 others with varying degrees of injuries.

New Telegraph gathered from security sources that four of the accused persons had confessed to the crime in the course of the investigation, while the fifth was found to be a “willing accomplice”.

Those standing trial are: Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

They were arraigned on a nine-count terrorism charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, and filed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The accused persons are alleged to be members of the Al Shabab terrorist group, with a cell in Kogi State.

They are also accused of carrying out the attack in the promotion of their religious ideology.

Some of the counts read this: “That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar adults, males, with others still at large, sometime in 2021, did join and became members of AL Shabab Terrorist Group, with cell in Kogi State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar,adults, males, with others still at large, on 30th May, 2022; 37 June, 2022 and 4 June, 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA, Kogi State and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, where you agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which you carried out on 5™ June, 2022, at St. Francs Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(a) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 05/06/2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, with intent to further your religious ideology and while armed with IEDs and AK 47 rifles, did attack worshippers, held them hostage and in the process, caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons, including Onileke Ayodele, John Blessing, Nselu Esther and Ogungbade Peter and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2)(a) of the same Act.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 05/06/2022, had in your possession IEDs and AK 47 rifles, with which you attacked worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, held them hostage, killed over 40 persons and caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(1)(2) and (3)(v) and punishable under Section 24(1) and (2) of TPPA, 2022.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 05/06/2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, with intent to cause death, did detonate Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which led to the death of over 40 persons, including: Ajanaku John; Onuoha Deborah; Onileke Esther and John Bosede and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 42 (a)(ii) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 05/06/2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, did detonate Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons, including: Onuchukwu Happiness, Ogungbade Vivan and Nnakwe Paschaline Ugochinyerem and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 42(a)(i) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022”.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge, following which the prosecuting counsel, Calistus Eze, prayed the court to order their remand in the DSS custody.

Responding, the defence lawyer, Abdullahi Muhammad, pleaded with the court to order the DSS to grant the defendants’ families and their lawyers access to them.

Muhammad said the defendants have been in custody since 2022, when they were arrested, and have not had access to family members and their lawyers.

Eze said it was the standard practice that detainees’ family members and lawyers should be granted access after a formal written request.

He noted that it has become inevitable at this stage that the defendants be allowed access to their lawyers to enable them to prepare their defence.

In his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the defendants be remanded in custody, adjourning the case to August 19 for commencement of trial.