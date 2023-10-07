Four Cities To Host MTN CHAMPS Season 1

Four ancient cities in Nigeria; Benin, Uyo, Ibadan and Abuja, have been earmarked as the centres to host the maiden edition of the Schools’ Athletics Championships, named MTN CHAMPS, organized by the foremost athletics academy in Nigeria, the Making of Champions.

More than 7000 athletes and 500 schools are set to battle for over 1000 medals and 32 school/team titles are all up for grabs with 10 best athletes expected to join the MoC’s Academy.

During a press conference held recently to unveil the championship, which secured telecommunications giant MTN as its title sponsor, with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria School Sport Federation also partnering with the organisers of the historic initiative, to ensure a hitch-free competition.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the momentous event include MTN Acting GM, Consumer Marketing – Idowu Adesokan; Chief Corporate Services Officer – Tobechukwu Okigbo; Chief Marketing Officer – Adia Showo, Senior Manager, Brands, Sponsorship & Media – Friday Okuwe, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing – Debo Agu, AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, AFN Technical Director, Sam- uel Onikeku, MoC Chairman, Olu Akani, NSSF Vice President, Emmanuel Ebong, amongst others.

While giving her address, Sowho noted that MTN was proud to be associated with the vision of MTN CHAMPS as it really sits at the heart of what the brand stands for. AFN President Okowa harped on the need to produce a pool of young athletes who will be positioned to take over from their older counterparts, a gap MTN CHAMPS is poised to bridge.