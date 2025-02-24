Four Banks Fined $132m For Sharing UK Bond Market Information

Share

Britain’s competition regulator has fined Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada a combined 104.5 million pounds ($132.4 million) for exchanging sensitive information about UK government bonds, according to Reuters.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had reached settlements with the banks over the sharing of information between 2009 and 2013.

The watchdog had found the four lenders and Deutsche Bank in breach of competition rules in relation to the matter in May 2023.

Deutsche Bank, which along with Citi had admitted to anti-competitive activity, was given immunity from the fine. The investigation had found that the banks’ traders shared competitively sensitive information about aspects of the pricing of UK bonds, known as gilts, in one-to-one exchanges in Bloomberg chatrooms in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The Bank of England shored up the UK economy and markets after the financial crisis by buying government debt through regular auctions.

Individual traders began sharing market-sensitive information on those auctions by the UK’s Debt Management Office, the subsequent buying and selling of gilts and gilt asset swaps and sales of gilts to the Bank of England, the CMA said.

A Citi spokesperson said: “We are pleased to resolve this longstanding matter with the CMA from over a decade ago. We cooperated fully with the CMA and remain committed to ensuring full regulatory compliance.”

