Four banks emerged best performing stocks in August

Despite heavy profit taking activities on most banking stocks on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in the month of August this year, shares of four banks appreciated more in value. Shares of most banks like Jaiz Bank (-19.33%), Fidelity Bank (-9.92%), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) (-7.69%), Unity Bank (-7.38%), First City Monumental Bank (FCMB) (-7.43%), Stanbic (-6.92%), First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) (-5.95%), Ecobank Transnational incorporated (ETI) (3.33%), and Zenith Bank (-1.82%) suffered from sell-off activities by investors in the month under review. This is just after some investors mopped up gains from dividends declared in the half-year financials of the banks.

Wema Bank

Wema Bank Plc was the most valuable stock in the month, gaining 11.22 per cent per share. The share that opened N4.35 kobo (August 1, 2023) closed N4.90 kobo per share (August 31, 2023). The market capitalisation of the bank clpsed at over N63 billion. Wema Bank released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, revealing strong financial performance despite macroeconomic headwinds. The bank’s profit before tax grew by 20.25 per cent to N14.8 billion as against N12.37 billion posted in 2021. The interest income went up 44.43 per cent to N108.03 billion from N74.7 billion posted in 2021, driven by strong growth in Net Interest Income. According to the bank in a statement, Net Interest Income rose by 35.9 per cent to N54.2 billion from N39.8 billion in 2021 driven by growth in earning assets while Operating Income was up 31.5 per cent to N74.4 billion from N56.6 billion in 2021.

Sterling

Sterling Financial Company Holdings Plc rose by 3.6 per cent per share in the month under review. The share, which was traded at N3.22 kobo as at August 1, 2023, closed at N3.34 kobo as at August 31, 2023. The market capitalisation closed at N96.16 billion. Sterling Bank reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 44.40 per cent year on year, reaching N7.044 billion. This took half-year pre-tax profits to N11.46 billion versus N8.62 billion in the same period last year.

GTCO

Guarantee Trust Holdings Company Plc (GTCO) grew by 3.2 per cent per share at the end of the month, to close at N36.70 kobo (August 31, 2023) from N35.50 kobo (August 1, 2023). The market capitalisation finished at N1.08 trillion. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or the “Group”) has released its Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). The group reported profit before tax of N327.4billion, representing an increase of 217.1 per cent over N 103.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended June 2022. The Group’s loan book (net) Increased by 22.8 per cent from N1.89trillion recorded as of December 2022 to N2.32trillion in June 2023, while deposit liabilities grew by 37.0 per centfrom N4.61trillion in December 2022 to N6.32trillion in June 2023. Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our half year audited results reflect the strong business fundamentals underpinning the GTCO franchise, the quality of our past decisions in future proofing our balance sheet for challenging times, and the sound practices that guide our day-to-day operations. “Despite the challenges in the business environment, notably inflationary pressures and exchange rate fluctuations, we are starting to see the gains in the transformation of our businesses following our transition to a Holding Company structure. Improved profitability and a solid performance across key metrics reflect efficiencies and justify the investments we continue to make in technology, product development, and our people.” He further said: “We recognise the impact prevailing economic and market conditions have on people and livelihoods and we remain committed to seeking better outcomes for our customers by ensuring that our products and service offerings support our customers and their businesses through their evolving realities, whilst also taking every opportunity to optimise stakeholder value.” Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian financial services industry in terms of key financial ratios i.e., Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 61.4 per cent, PreTax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 8.8 per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 24.7 per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 27.7 per cent.

UBA

The share value of UBA appreciated by 0.36 per cent to close at N14.00 kobo per share (August 31, 2023) from N13.95 kobo (August 1, 2023). It market capitalisation stood at N478.79 billion. UBA’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk, Ugo Nwaghodoh, speaking on the bank’s performance, said: “The impressive performance of UBA Group in first quarter 2023 is hinged on its continuous improvement and growth in gross earnings and balance sheet size as gross earnings grew by 47.5 per cent year-on-year to N271.2billion and total assets up by 4.6 per cent to N11.4 trillion from N10.9 trillion as at December 2022.”

NGX best performing bourse

Investor confidence in Nigeria’s stock market remained strong, leading to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) emerging one of the best performing exchanges in Africa during a 3-month duration, despite concerns around the soaring inflation, interest rate hikes and weak macroeconomic indices. According to African markets, a website tracking the performance of exchanges in Africa, Ghana Stock Exchange (+22.84%) emerged first while NGX (+19.33%) emerged second on the list, followed by Malawi stock exchange (+15.79%). This development has pushed the market to its 15-year high on the back of strong positive sentiments, as the market capitalisation- listed value of equities, which opened the trading month of August at N35.011 trillion, closed the month at N36.422 trillion, hence gaining N1.41 trillion. On the other hand, the AllShare Index (ASI), which is the broad index that measures the performance of Nigerian stocks, opened the trading month at 64,337.52 index points at the beginning of trading on August 3, 2023, and closed at 66,548.99 points at the end the month on August 31, gaining 2,211.47 basis points or 3.44 per cent.

Indicators

The bullish trend can be attributed to investors’ jostling for low, medium, and high capitalised stocks across some major sectors amid favourable policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s new administration such as the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of exchange rate, investors strategically positioning themselves and taking advantage of the recent record earnings posted by quoted firms and the recent formation of the country’s economic cabinet and executives. Interestingly, the market traded in mixed sentiments during the month under review.

Market analyst

Reacting to the performance of the market, market analysts maintained that most investors, particularly domestic investors are optimistic that the economy will take shape soon, hence the reason the stock market is defying current macroeconomic uncertainties. Cordros Research in their Market review and outlook for financial markets titled; Veering from the watershed point, stated that the equities market resilience reflects heightened investor optimism for domestic growth with the new administration’s promulgation of long-needed policies.

Policy implementation

According to the report, the implementation of policy reforms, accommodative monetary policy and resilient corporate earnings have so far supported buying activities in August. The report further said that “even though foreign investors are expected to stay on the sidelines as long as FX illiquidity issues persist, its baseline expectation is that the market will deliver a positive return of 25.8% in the full year of 2023.”