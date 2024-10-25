Four Arrested Over Alleged Racist Vinicius Jr Campaign

Share

Four people have been arrested in Spain over allegedly conducting an online campaign of hate and racism against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The campaign is said to have encouraged supporters to racially abuse the 24-year-old, asking them to wear black face masks to avoid being identified, police confirmed.

The Brazil forward broke down in a press conference earlier this year when talking about the racist abuse he has encountered, saying he felt “less and less” like playing football following multiple incidents.

The men were detained on 14 and 15 October and then released as investigations continue. Spain’s national police did not name the four men who were arrested and questioned, with no immediate statement from any lawyers representing them.

They added the investigation remains open and could lead to more arrests after the online campaign raised “significant social alarm” by going viral.

Share

Please follow and like us: