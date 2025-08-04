Four Arrested In Ekiti Over Missing Of Newborn Baby

The Ekiti State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested four suspects in connection with the disappearance of a newborn baby.

New Telegraph gathered that the baby was born on Sunday, August 3rd, at 8 pm, but was reportedly stolen on Monday at Okeyimi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The baby’s disappearance, according to an eyewitness, was known in the morning when the Nurses on duty wanted to care for her.

The staff and the security at the hospital were immediately taken to the police station for interrogation amid panic by the baby’s mother and the people around.

The Police Public Relations officer, SP Abutu Sunday, said “the CP has directed the State CID to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the recovery of the baby”

He added that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are “giving us credible information that will aid the investigation process”.

…Details later