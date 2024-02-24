Four Arrested As Makinde Orders Closure Of Factory Used For Illegal Mining

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed the shutdown of a factory that some suspected illicit miners in the state are using for mining operations.

Governor Makinde gave the directive on Saturday, February 24, during his visit to the plant.

SATURDAY NEW TELEGRAPH gathered that the factory, which is situated in the Oluyole Local Government Area in Idi Ayunre, was initially intended to recycle tyres and batteries.

During the inspection, Makinde declared that four people who were allegedly operating at the location had been arrested.

Security services are presently holding the suspects.

The governor declared that after the inquiry was over, the people who had been arrested would face legal action.

He said: “Sadly, the folks are even getting bolder. This place, according to records available to us, was meant to be a yard for recycled tyres and batteries.

“But coming in here, you can see there is no single battery or tyre here. They are crushing lithium here and they had support from all over.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that some Chinese are the ones leading this. They also have a lawyer from Katsina.

“The state government will take over the facility via a court process, as this is a clear violation of the Executive Order that I signed and it is a problem that we have to address.

“Some four persons have been arrested and they are with the security agencies.

The Chinese people have been taken to Immigrations and, once we are able to find something to prosecute them, then, we will prosecute them.”