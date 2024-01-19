Four Abducted Released, Suspects Arrested In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the release of four persons kidnapped on Tuesday night in Afin village of Ilere district, Ifelodun Local Government Area in the state.

The four victims which include a high chief, Simon Ibiwoye, the Olukotun of Afin village, and three other youths, were purportedly released in the early hours of Thursday.

DSP Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the development, saying “they were left alone to find their way.

“Luckily, the local hunters were able to find them and took them back to the village to reunite with their families

“All the freed victims are in good health condition,” the police spokesperson added.

New Telegraph recalls that; following their kidnapping, the community’s Kabiyesi contacted the police and a team of other security agents, including soldiers and local hunters.

Three suspected informants associated with the armed kidnappers were apprehended in the jungle, hustled away, and turned over to the state police command’s anti-kidnapping team.

A phone was discovered, and a video of the alleged armed kidnappers was viewed.