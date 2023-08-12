Fountain Of Life Announces Pastor Odukoya’s Burial Arrangement

The funeral arrangements for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the late founder of Fountain of Life Church have been made official by the leadership of the church.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday, August 7, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life, Pastor Odukoya passed away in America.

However, his funeral is scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9, 2023, according to an e-flier posted on the church’s official Facebook page.

On Friday, September 8, a Service of Song will be held in memory of the late Pastor Odukoya, and on Saturday, September 9, the funeral ceremony will be held.

Both activities are scheduled to occur in the church’s headquarters, which is situated in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The church also stated that there would be neither on-site nor online children’s church and that there would only be one service on Sunday at 9:00 am.