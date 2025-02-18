Founders’ Day: Ex-Provost, VC, LASUCOM Mgt Restate Commitment To Quality

Share

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, has urged the management of Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) to sustain the vision of the founding fathers of the college for the production of quality health personnel.

This is as he re-echoed the vision and mission behind the establishment of LASUCOM by its founding fathers, which according to him, is “to be the leading college of Medicine in Africa.” Also, he said the College’s mission is “to produce worldclass graduates in the health sector who would be contributors to global medical practice and research, utilising cutting-edge technology and innovation for the advancement of humanity.” Odusanya, the former Provost of the College was the guest speaker at the 26th LASUCOM Flounders’ Day, which took place at MRC Auditorium LASUTH/ LASUCOM Complex, Ikeja.

The theme of the founders’ day was “Founders’ Vision, Future and Triumph.” In his anniversary lecture, titled: “Promoting and Sustaining Excellence in Medical Education,” Odusanya, however, recalled that LASUCOM, over the years, has produced quality and standard health and medical professionals. He noted that many of the graduates or products of the College are presently members of academic staff members of the College, while some others are gilding key positions in various sectors at both national and international levels.

He noted that the maiden edition of the Founders’ Day celebration was held when he was the Provost of the College in 2013 with Prof Tolu Odugbemi, former ViceChancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the keynote speaker. While commending the founding fathers of the college for setting the college on proper footing, Odusanya also lauded the duo of the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) and the Provost of LASUCOM for the progress being made in the college especially the new additional faculties and programmes.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, commended the sterling roles played by the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university, late Prof Folabi Olumide and the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Akesode, saying they were particularly instrumental and played prominent roles in the establishment of the Lagos State University College of Medicine.

“The history of this College is indeed incomplete without reference to these great personalities,” Olatunji-Bello stated, even as she added: “The late Professors constituted an advisory report on the establishment of LASUCOM. The board submitted a favourable report, but further actions could not be taken due to some factors.” The Vice-Chancellor further said: “But, about 10 years after, in 1997, late Professor Akesode reunited the idea of establishing the College of Medicine at the Lagos State University, and with the approval of the then Lagos State Military Administrator, it was established on the 19th of February, 1999.

“The founding fathers envisioned LASUCOM as a medical institution that will not only train medical doctors and other allied health professionals, but also conduct grant breaking research and provide exemplary healthcare services. “However, 26 years after its inception, can we confidently assert that LASUCOM has fulfilled the vision of its founding fathers?

The answer is unequivocally yes,” she stated. On the achievements of the College so far, Prof OlatunjiBello noted that LASUCOM has produced over 1,100 medical practitioners that have successfully completed their training in the College. “This impressive track record is a testament to the College’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its founding fathers’ vision.

The number of faculties at LASUCOM was also increased significantly in 2021, and it was ranked the best medical college in Nigeria,” she added. Besides, the Vice-Chancellor spoke of the massive infrastructure development in the college since its inception, and boasted of its cutting-edge research and academic environment for sustained development and expansion of medical research in the future. Also, in his welcome remarks, the LASUCOM Provost, Prof Olufemi Idowu, specially expressed gratitude to Prof Odusanya, a former Provost of the College for his role in the development of the College.

