Founder’s Day: BSN to Honour Ajayi, Alakija, Ehigiamusoe

The Bible Society of Nige- ria (BSN), has concluded plans to honour the Founder of the Love of Christ Gen- eration Church, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi; the Group Managing Director, Rose of Sharon Group, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, and the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Micro Support Services, Mrs. Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe with the award of ‘Selfless Service to God and Humanity’.

The award according to BSN is part of activities marking its 15th Founder’s Day Annual lecture to be held on Thursday, February 8 with the theme ‘Security, Social Justice and Poverty Eradication: Clarion Demands on Governance in Nigeria’. The programme will be chaired by the Group Managing Director of Wetherheads Advertising Group, Pastor Abiodun Iderawumi and the guest speaker, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Corporate Biographers, Mr. Mike Awoyinfa.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion are the Patron of BSN, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, who is the Father of the Day; the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, Mr. Peter Chiori, special guest of honour; the Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Senbanjo as guest of honour, and other captains of industries, BSN further made known through its Manager, Media and Public Relations Benjamin Mordi.