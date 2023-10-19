Founder Of Nigeria’s First Credit Rating Firm, Bode Agusto Is Dead

Mr Olabode Agusto, the founder of Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s first credit rating agency is dead.

Sources at the agency, who confirmed this to New Telegraph, did not, however, state the cause of his death.

Before his death, he was a Chartered Accountant and an independent researcher and consultant on economics, finance, and business strategy.

Between 1992 and 2003, he served as the pioneer Managing Director of Agusto & Co., which commenced operations in 1992 and became Nigeria’s first credit rating agency licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He had over three decades of work experience in both the private and public sector, holding key positions such as Assistant Vice President in Citibank Nigeria, a Partner in PwC, and Director-General and adviser (Budget Matters) to former President Obasanjo during his second term in office.

During his four years as Director General of the Budget, Nigeria ran budget surpluses every year and built savings that enabled the country to obtain debt relief and repay $32 billion of the national debt. The team also reformed the budget process by introducing spending limits and encouraging key Ministries to work with the National Assembly to evolve Medium-Term Sector Strategies consistent with the goals of the President.

He was also a non-executive Director of several leading companies and organisations including Agusto & Co. Ltd, Grand Cereals Limited (a subsidiary of UACN Plc), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund, Nigerian Agip CPFA, as well as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In 2003, former President Obasanjo awarded him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the Nigerian Economy.