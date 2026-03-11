Foundations Introduces Initiative To Protect Digital Integrity

In an attempt to address the challenges of misinformation and disinformation in the digital world with an aim to protect digital integrity, a group of Foundations has formally launched an initiative in Ekiti state to promote responsible digital citizenship.

The initiative under the aegis of Ekiti Digital Integrity Initiative (EDII) was introduced in the state as Ekiti prepares for governorship election.

The Foundations behind the idea include Ekiti Digital Integrity Initiative (EDII) and Pilot Programme of the National Digital Integrity Initiative (NDII).

The Foundations, in a statement signed by Abdulateef Olasunkanmi and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti stated that they are making efforts to safeguard the digital information ecosystem as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the forthcoming election.