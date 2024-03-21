Foundational Curses Result Of Mr Ibu, Wigwe’s Death – Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed the curious family pattern followed the tragic demise of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu and the CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

The popular clergyman noted that the demise of the two great Nigerian personalities wasn’t normal, revealing how Mr Ibu’s grandfather and father died from poisoning and a similar fate had occurred to Mr Ibu.

Speaking further, Apostle Suleman pointed out that Herbert Wigwe’s elder brother died of an accident, the sister died of the same while returning from honeymoon and he, Herbert, met a similar fate.

The pastor maintained that foundational curses exist and could be the fate of anyone whether they’re born again, unless such curses are broken.

Watch him speak below;

https://x.com/x_dailly/status/1770510031181520958?s=46