Foundation Wants Lie Detector Test, Forensic Investigation Into Mohbad’s Death

The Larry Omodia Foundation for Justice Reform (LOFJR), affiliated with African Television, has called on the Nigerian Police Force to subject all 15 individuals present in the house during the 24-hour period surrounding the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, to lie detector tests.

The foundation requested that all their mobile devices be subjected to forensic investigation. It also urged the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday sad the foundation’s chairman, Larry Omodia, stated: “We believe the Nigerian police have the resources to conduct this investigation effectively. As a foundation committed to justice, we pledge our full support to the police and urge them to take our request seriously. This is not about persecution but about uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable.”

Omodia expressed his disappointment that actor Yomi Fabiyi failed to appear at the Panti Police Station. He reiterated that the foundation’s petition is aimed at ensuring a thorough investigation, with particular focus on three suspects named in the petition.

Omodia also revealed that the foundation has submitted 11 pages of evidence, including a conversation between Fabiyi and Adura, a family member of Mohbad, in which the latter allegedly solicited money to provide proof of Mohbad’s death.

“We have handed over all relevant evidence to the police and expect swift action to bring the suspects to justice. To members of the public, if you have information but are hesitant to approach the police, you can trust us to pass it on appropriately,” Omodia added.

He also addressed the cyberbullying and defamation directed at the foundation since filing the petition. He accused individuals, including Damilare Kolesho (aka King White) in Lagos and Temitope Badmus Ogunkunle (aka Temi Official) in Canada, of orchestrating death threats and online attacks against the foundation.

“These cyberbullying efforts are clearly staged to cover up a crime. Despite these challenges, our resolve to secure justice for Mohbad remains unshaken. Those found guilty of such attacks will face the full extent of the law,” he warned.

The foundation vowed to continue its fight, stating that it would file additional petitions to expose any potential cover-ups. “No one, whether in Nigeria or abroad, is beyond the reach of the law. We urge those engaging in cyberbullying to cease immediately.”

Meanwhile, the foundation’s legal advisor, Alara Oluwasegun, reaffirmed their commitment to justice, assuring the public that setbacks had only strengthened their resolve. “We are more determined than ever to ensure that those responsible for Mohbad’s demise are brought to justice. Justice will prevail.”

The foundation promised to keep the public informed about developments, ensuring accountability in the ongoing investigation.

