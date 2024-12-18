Foundation Urges Wike To Provide Rural Road Infrastructure

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been asked to pay more attention to the construction of rural roads infrastructure to enable residents in the suburbs of Abuja to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

The Nikki Udezue Foundation gave the task during the commissioning of a Solar-Powered Borehole project in Kaida Tsoho community in Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja.

The founder of the organisation, Nkiro Udezue, who gave the advice,commended the Minister on the achievements recorded so far especially in the road sector around the city, but said the people living in the rural communities deserved to live better and more meaningful lives.

“Attention should be given to the suburbs around the FCT by providing infrastructures, like roads, electricity, and most importantly water because Water is life,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was jubilation and excitement as the villagers trooped out in large numbers to witness the commissioning of the Solar Powered Borehole donated by Nikki Udezue Foundation, in partnership with the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

Tagged “Water for Life” project Kaida Tsoho community, the project is a significant milestone in the fight for clean water access in the underserved area.

Udezue, highlighted the critical importance of the project, which aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6.

