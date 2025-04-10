Foundation Urges Govts To Showcase Artwork By Children With Special Needs

Share

Dotun Akande, Founder and Director of Patrick Speech and Languages Centre and Pure Souls Learning Foundation, has called on governments, including the Lagos State Government, to display artwork by children with autism and other special needs in prominent local and international locations.

Akande made this appeal during the seventh edition of the Pure Souls Foundation’s Annual Autism Art Exhibition, themed ‘My Whispering Voice,’ held at the TR Art Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos over the weekend.

The four-day event featured an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media works by nine talented young artists, including eight children with autism Preye Azazi, Funom Ou-Wenyang, Christine Mike Nnaji, Chijindu Chukwunomnso Ijomah, Daniel Ayomikun Okolie, Damiloju Yomi-Adeyemi, Otinakachuckwu Ozor, and Anthony Imevbore—and one child with a physical disability, Awelewa Eniola.

The exhibition drew parents, members of the public, and dignitaries, including Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

Akande urged governments to elevate the visibility of these artworks, saying, “We want the government to put these artworks in places where they will be recognized, and the international community will see that great things do come out of Nigeria.”

She lamented that while artworks by children with special needs from abroad often gain attention, “our Nigerian stories are watered down.”

Displaying these works prominently, she argued, could open doors for the young artists to showcase their talents locally and globally.

The exhibition, according to Akande, reflects the foundation’s commitment to reshaping narratives and celebrating the extraordinary abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum.

She also encouraged individuals and organizations to purchase the artwork as a show of support for the children.

“Since the beginning of this exhibition, now in its seventh year, we have seen tremendous blessings. These children have gone to places they never imagined, held solo exhibitions, and taken their works abroad.

We’ve also witnessed remarkable improvements in their art,” she said, expressing pride in her team’s efforts.

This year’s event marked a new chapter as the foundation expanded its scope to include children with physical disabilities.

“From now on, we will not limit the children. We will take as many as we can afford to support their work in art,” Akande added, emphasizing the initiative’s goal of supporting parents of children with special needs.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, praised the exhibition, describing it as “awesome” and a powerful medium for autistic children to express themselves.

“What I see here is expression through art from children who use different forms to share what they feel and see. This is the best thing we can do for them as young people,” she said.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, she pledged infrastructural and financial support for the cause, stating, “I am amazed by what I have seen. We should be supporting this, and Lagos State will.”

In a statement, Pure Souls Learning Foundation highlighted the exhibition’s broader impact, noting its “ripple effect of inclusion.”

The foundation emphasized that for many participants, the event has been life-changing, transcending art to foster empowerment and recognition.

As the celebration of autism awareness continues, Akande’s call for greater visibility and support underscores the potential of these young artists to inspire and transform perceptions both in Nigeria and beyond.

