Foundation Urges Banks To Employ Sign Language Interpreters

A group, Sharing Education and Learning for Life (SELL), has urged banks in Nigeria, to employ sign language interpreters to enhance quality service delivery.

Its Programme Manager, Mr Benji Benjamin, stated this at a one-day sensitisation exercise in Bauchi. The exercise focused on policy discussions, compliance and awareness creation regarding inclusive services for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

He said the move would make banking services more accessible to people with disabilities, especially the deaf. Benjamin said the programme would add to series of ongoing debate on how to make societies and infrastructure, whether public or private, more inclusive for everybody, including PWDs.

“At the end of the day, each and every one of us that has been invited for this conversation will add to the discussions.

“It is expected that we leave here with a direction on how each and every one of us will contribute to making our public and private spaces more inclusive for every body,” he said.

Mr Mainas Ayuba of the Bauchi State Network of Disability Forum, said that impairments shouldn’t be seen as a barrier to PWDs.

He recounted how a hearing impaired person complained about the non-availability of sign language interpreters/devices in banks, when he had an issue with his account and could not resolve it.

“Apart from not resolving the issue, they didn’t give him correct information, and sometimes he will be asked to sit down and they will forget about him.

“A lot of persons with disabilities who yearn to have bank accounts are resolving to opening online banking as they can’t go to the conventional banks because they are not well treated as expected.”

