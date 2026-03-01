Hadassah Developmental Care and Nutritional Foundation have unveiled the Face of Hadassah Africa beauty contest aimed at spotlighting the beauty, courage and individuality of African girls with autism spectrum disorders.

Girls of African descent between the ages of eight and 12 who have a confirmed diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder are eligible to apply.

Applicants must also have their parents’ consent. Speaking on the essence of the pageant, Mrs Dorcas Olowu, founder of Hadassah Developmental Care and Nutritional Foundation, opined that autistic children deserve to be seen, heard, and loved just like any other child.

“It’s about time people recognise that these children are as beautiful and talented as other children, and are celebrated”, she said.

She revealed that enrollment has already begun, adding that interested participants are encouraged to visit the organisation’s website to complete the free application form.

Verbal children are encouraged to tell their own story, showcase their unique abilities, skills, and natural charm in a video. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage of the competition.

The winner of the online competition, which will be announced in May 2026, gets a $500 cash prize; while the 2nd and 3rd placed winners win $300 and $200 cash prizes, respectively.

They also get to win other special sponsor prizes. Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are a series of conditions that affect the development of the brain.

Difficulties in communication and social interactions characterise them.