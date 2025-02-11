Foundation Unveils Groundbreaking Economic Conference To Empower Nigerians

Share

In a bold move to deepen financial literacy and drive economic empowerment, the Blakey Ijezie Foundation has announced the launch of its latest initiative—the BLAKEY’s National Economic Conference.

This pioneering serial bimonthly pro bono event is set to debut on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and promises to be a game-changer in Nigeria’s financial education landscape.

Following the resounding success of the Foundation’s 15-month BLAKEY National Tax Conference, this new forum aims to provide cutting-edge insights on financial freedom, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

The inaugural edition, themed “Unlocking Financial Freedom,” will bring together some of the nation’s foremost experts to share data-driven strategies and actionable solutions for achieving financial independence amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges.

At the heart of the conference is a keynote address by Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie titled “Retiring Young and Enjoying Life, Amidst Nigeria’s Economic Challenges.” His speech is expected to provide strategic roadmaps for wealth creation and financial resilience in an unpredictable economic climate.

Other distinguished speakers include Mr Charles Fakrogha, a seasoned stockbroker and investment advisor with a topical presentation titled “Unlocking Your Financial Freedom”

Deacon Basil Aharanwa – “Building Multiple Income Streams”

Emeka Atuma, FCA – “Data-Driven Strategies for Diversifying Income Streams”

Pastor Sam Okpugo – “The Impacts of Microfinance Banking on Economic Development”

Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, founder of the Blakey Ijezie Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:“At a time when financial uncertainty looms large, equipping individuals and businesses with practical knowledge is more crucial than ever. This conference is more than an event—it is a movement to revolutionize financial literacy and economic empowerment in Nigeria.”

The Blakey Ijezie Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), has been a trailblazer in financial education.

Through strategic initiatives and knowledge-sharing platforms, the Foundation continues to empower Nigerians with the skills to navigate economic challenges and build sustainable wealth.

Registration for and participation in this transformative conference is free and open to all individuals, businesses, and organizations.

