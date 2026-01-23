New Telegraph

Foundation Trains Journalists On Media Ethics, Misinformation

The Barrister Mu’azu Liman Yabo Memorial Foundation has organized a workshop for Sokoto-based journalists on shaping public mindset, promoting patriotism and societal development values.

The workshop, themed: “Promoting Ethical, Creative, and Critical Journalism for Truth and Accountability,” brought together journalists to discuss key ethical values and the consequences of misinformation.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, urged participants to emulate the late Liman Yabo’s good behaviors and apply their newfound knowledge for the state’s development.

