Foundation Trains C’River Youths on Electrical, Solar Installations

Foundation for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage in Nigeria (FOPCHEN) in partnership with Ger- da Henkel Stiftung, has empowered some youths in Cross River State on electrical and solar technologies’ installations.

FOPCHEN’s core mission is to document, restore, preserve and conserve both the tangible and intangible heritage of Nigerian communities both at home and in the diaspora.

The Project Director, Prof. Bekeh Ukelina, said it was part of the Netzero Sustainable Housing Demonstration Center project, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions while providing high-demand skills that young people need to be gainfully employed or start their businesses.

He said: “It is projected that between now and 2030, the compound annual growth rate of solar is going to be 30.8%. “By 2030, our government wants 30% of its energy to come from renewable sources.

“We have an abundance of sunlight in Nigeria, and it is our primary source for renewals. “What we are doing with this project is training these young people to meet the workforce demand.

“I am grateful to the Gerda Henkel Foundation for their commitment to make a difference in the lives of our young people and our environment as a whole.”