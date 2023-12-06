Foundation trains 1,000 Ogun youths on Adire fabric production

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, has disclosed plans to train and empower at least 1,000 youths in Ogun State on the production and marketing of Adire fabrics.

The training, according to the foundation, is aimed at curbing the influx of fake Adire fabric, popularly known as “Chinese Adire” into the Nigerian markets.

Founder of Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, Adejoke Somoye, disclosed this yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, while addressing journalists at the 3-in-1 annual event of the foundation.

Meanwhile, local producers of the Adire fabrics in the state recently lamented the influx of adulterated products by the Chinese, which according to them, has been pushing their trade to the brink.

Somoye, who led hundreds of Adire producers and marketers to the palace of the Alake, the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to seek an end to the production and sales of Chinese Adire in Ogun markets, called on the government to set up a taskforce to evacuate adulterated Adire fabrics from the markets.

Somoye, a culture conservator and restorer, lamented that Yoruba culture and heritage are fast going into extinction, stressing the need for the government to invest in the production and promotion of Adire fabrics.

She, however, described local fabric as the trade mark of Yoruba race, saying the promotion of Adire craft would go a long way in helping to ensure that trade does not go into extinction.

Somoye said: “The government should set up an enforcement taskforce to ensure that the Chinese made Adire is no longer available in our markets. Going into our markets you will realise that there are a lot of Chinese-made Adire all over the market. More than 80 per cent of people selling in the markets are business people, and that this Adire craft is our indigenous craft and we expect the government to join us in protecting our cultural heritage. They should know that apart from the fact that Adire belongs to the Egba, it is the property of Ogun State and we all should protect it.”

Apart from the training, Somoye said, the foundation would also host an education symposium with the theme: “Omoluabi is not a Scam” for secondary school students and teachers.

According to her the best student and teacher in the symposium would be rewarded with N500,000 cash prize each.

Somoye added that the foundation would also host an exhibition, showcasing indigenous Adire designs, even as she stated: “Gbagede Ewa Ede Foundation is an organisation committed to the revitalisation of Yoruba culture. The foundation will conduct Adire textile training, a vital initiative aimed at empowering 1,000 individuals in the intricate art of Adire design.”

She further said: “This endeavour seeks not only to preserve our indigenous craft, but also to counter the inundation of China-made Adire flooding the textile market, particularly in Abeokuta, the birthplace of Adire fabrics.

“The Gbagede Ewa Ede Foundation remains resolute in its vision and commitment to the propagation, preservation and celebration of the Yoruba cultural heritage.”