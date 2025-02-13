Foundation, Traders Partner To End To SGBV In Niger

Share

A Non-Governmental Organisation under the auspices of Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) has disclosed that it will partner with traders across Niger state to put an end to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

This is as the Secretary of the Market Traders Union, Minna, Comrade Magaji Usman, appealed for inclusion in the fight against the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

In his remarks after a walk from the popular Obasanjo Complex to the Kure Ultra Modern market, organized by the DNF, the State Coordinator, Nuhu Mohammed said the event tagged After a Street Bomb Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) seeks to put an end to menace across the state.

According to him “harmful normative practices, such as early and forced marriages, female genital mutilation, corrective rape, gender-based violence and discriminatory cultural traditions persist in many communities.

“The enlightenment campaign is on the dangers of some harmful religious and cultural practices that affect the growth and development of the girl child and are significantly affecting the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of women, girls and marginalized populations.”

Nuhu who is also the State Coordinator National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Niger state while disclosing the Foundation’s readiness to partner with traders, said the Foundation seeks to leverage innovative advocacy strategies that engage communities in transformative dialogue.

In his remarks, Paralegal Usman Abdulkadir said there is a need for all to join hands together to fight against SGBV and to also ensure that survivors are taken care of and protected.

Usman expressed regrets that, while the victims suffer the agony, perpetrators hide under tradition and religion to rob the girl child of the right to choose her sexuality hence the need for collective effort to end the trend.

Also speaking, the Amalgamated Market Teaders Union, Youth leader, Surajo Umar, who solicited the support of stakeholders to ensure that the message of SGBV reaches the grassroots level promised to take the message to fellow youths across communities in the state.

The group had earlier visited the Emir of Minna, the Christian Association of Nigeria and JNi operates in Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger States

