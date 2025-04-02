Foundation To Reward Brilliant Students Through May-Six Nat’l Mathematics Competition 2025

Share

The May-Six Foundation is set to reward the best students in mathematics with millions of naira through the May-Six National Mathematics Competition, which holds between Monday, April 28 and Friday, May 23, 2025.

The aim of the competition is to recognise and reward excellence in mathematics among secondary school students in Lagos State.

A statement from the May-Six Foundation revealed that the competition begins on Monday, April 28 2025, with Mock Examination.

This is a practice examination for interested schools and participants to familiarise themselves with the computer-based environment and question format.

The First Stage of the Examination will be held on Friday, May 2, 202,5 with three (3) students from each participating school competing, and the best student from each school qualifies for the next stage.

Local Government Level Competition is slated for Friday, May 9, 2025. Here, the best student from each school competes for the top position in their local government.

The Grand Finale will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025. This is when the best 20 students across the state will compete in the final showdown at May-Six Foundation Headquarters, 56 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

The best student in the competition goes home with ₦1,500,000, while the student that comes second will be rewarded with ₦1,000,000, and the third place goes home with ₦500,000.

In addition, the best student from each local government will be rewarded with ₦200,000, and the best student from each school (Preliminary Stage) will get ₦10,000.

“Participating schools must have working computers with internet access and webcams to enable students to take part,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

