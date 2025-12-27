Foundation To Provide Clean Water Facilities Across Riverine Areas

…Extends food packs to 5000 households

A non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO), PEPC Foundation, has unveiled plans to construct clean water plants in riverine communities across the country.

A young philanthropist and founder of PEPC Foundation, Otunba (Barr.) Lukman Akinsanya (Pepc) said the campaign is initiated to address the lack of clean water in riverine areas and to prevent diseases.

Akinsanya, who was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Otunba Atunluse of Orimedu by His Royal Majesty, Oba Abidemi Toheeb Yissa-Oyedele, the Onimedu of Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki, on Wednesday, stated this during the commissioning of 70, 000 capacity clean water project and kick-off of the PEPC Foundation’s 5th edition of the distribution of food packs tagged “Love Beyond Christmas” at Orimedu.

Speaking at the commissioning, Otunba Akinsanya said that his foundation is starting the clean water initiative from his hometown, Ibeju-Lekki, and plans to extend it to other riverine areas in the country.

“It is a new initiative, and it is something that the people of our community need. We know that water is life; it is a very essential commodity to everyone, and this is my community and the saying that ‘charity begins at home’ is very apt here. So, I’m starting from Ibeju-Lekki, and by God’s grace, we are sure to cover most parts of Nigeria,” he said.

” This is the second water project, and in the next three to four months, we should be able to move to the next community and move into the next community, which means we will be coming towards another riverine area because most of these places still suffer a lot from unclean water.”

According to him, the “Love Beyond Christmas” food packs project, which has been on for some years, is designed to support families during the yuletide and show love to them.

Akinsanya lauded President Bola Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which is transforming every sector of the country.

Oba Toheeb Yissa-Oyedele, the Onimedu of Orimedu, in an interview, commended Akinsanya for his intervention in providing clean water to prevent a cholera outbreak in the community.

“Barr. Akinsanya is spending his money to provide potable clean water for our people and prevent the spread of cholera with a 70,000 clean water facility, which is solar-powered.

This is a good initiative devoid of any political gains; rather, he is doing it for the love of his community. He has done a similar thing in Magbon, and this is the second one in Orimedu. May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen him and preserve his life and increase his wealth because he is doing a good job for us in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government,” the royal father said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Development, Comrade Olalekan Biliamin-Oba, also commended Otunba Akinsanya, noting that the project addresses the immediate needs of the community.

“For me, I’ll say it’s an outstanding project because it addresses the immediate needs of the people in this community. Therefore, for the CEO of the PEPC Foundation to have thought that he needed to construct a 70-litre capacity water facility for this great community is something that is very commendable, and my prayer for him is that Almighty God will continue to bless him to do more for humanity,” he said.

Also, in his remarks, the Deputy Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ibeju-Lekki, Prince (Comrade) Mohammed Oluwatosin Atiku, commended Otunba Akinsanya for his intervention and love for his community and people.

A total of 5000 households benefited from the “Love Beyond Christmas” food packs in Ibeju-Lekki.

Many of the residents of the community who benefited from the food packs distribution also lauded the Pepc Foundation’s humanitarian gestures and prayed for the foundation and its founders.

Also present at the commissioning and distribution were Oba Lukman Arowolo, the Arole of Oguntimein 1, Gbadewolu of Araromi, Alhaja Sekinotu Abiodun Akinsanya, mother of Otunba Luqman Akinsanya, among others.