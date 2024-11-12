Foundation To Launch Workshop To Empower Women, Youth MSMEs

Share

NerdzFactory Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Boost Your Business (BYB) Workshop, a transformative initiative designed to empower women and youth-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

This programme aims to provide participants with essential business skills to ensure their sustainability and growth in Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape.

Women and youth-led businesses are crucial drivers of economic growth in Nigeria, yet they face numerous challenges such as limited access to finance, digital tools and business development resources.

The BYB workshop seeks to address these challenges by offering workshop sessions that will equip up to 5,000 participants with the skills they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

The training will focus on key areas such as mastering sales strategies, financial planning and budgeting, digital marketing, staffing and team management, business compliance and innovation adoption, all essential for the growth and sustainability of small businesses.

A Director at NerdzFactory Foundation, Ademulegun Olowojoba, emphasised the significance of this initiative stating that; “The Boost Your Business Workshop is a crucial step towards empowering women and youth entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

By equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge, we are not only helping them navigate the challenges they face, but also fostering innovation and growth within their communities.

