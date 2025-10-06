Foundation To Host AI, Productivity, Tech Summit In Ilorin

The founder of Silicon Valley Girl Foundation, May Ijisesan, has announced the hosting of the inaugural AI, Productivity & Tech Summit (APTS) to empower students and shape the future of work.

This groundbreaking event, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, at aimed at empowering the next generation of African leaders and innovators, equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the rapidly evolving global tech landscape.

Ijisesan, a globally recognised faith leader, accomplished technologist, and Amazon bestselling author of ‘Silicon Valley Girl’, established the Silicon Valley Girl Foundation with a clear and powerful mission: to uplift young Africans by providing them with critical skills, invaluable mentorship, and robust platforms.

According to Ijisesan, the foundation’s core objective is to position these aspiring talents at the forefront of the global technology movement, transforming them from technology consumers into creators and innovators.

“The APTS stands as the flagship initiative embodying this ambitious vision. It will serve as a dynamic convergence point, bringing together a diverse array of students, forward-thinking innovators, and influential leaders from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

“Attendees will engage in a transformative day filled with intensive learning, collaborative opportunities, and profound inspiration.

“The summit’s primary goal is to strategically bridge the existing gap in preparing young Africans for the future workforce, ensuring they are not merely participants but active architects of Africa’s technological narrative.

“Living between two worlds changes the way you see both,” said Ijisesan.

“In America, I see the systems, networks, and resources that help innovation thrive. In Africa, I see the raw talent, creativity, and resilience that can move mountains if given the right tools.

“The bridge between the two isn’t charity. It’s a collaboration. That’s why gatherings like this matter. The people in the room today could be the ones to build the solutions that impact lives across continents tomorrow.”

The AI, Productivity & Technology Summit is meticulously designed to arm Nigerian students with the essential skills, guidance, and visionary outlook required to excel in the era of artificial intelligence and navigate the complexities of the future of work.

Drawing participants from universities throughout the region, the summit will feature an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, immersive interactive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Attendees will connect with prominent leaders from the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, and international development. Esteemed speakers include Orakwe John, AI Programs Lead at Arcitura Education; Yemisi Shittu, Group Executive Director at CapitalSage Holdings; and Temi Kolawole, Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

The comprehensive one-day event will delve into critical topics, including, AI in Everyday Life: Practical insights into how students can immediately integrate and apply AI within their respective fields of study and future careers; the Future of Work in Africa: A forward-looking exploration of emerging opportunities and career pathways across various disciplines within the African context; and Innovation from Anywhere: Inspiring students to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and develop world-class solutions, irrespective of their current geographical or resource realities.

The APTS is envisioned as far more than a standalone conference; it marks the genesis of an annual movement dedicated to cultivating a new generation of African innovators. These innovators will not merely seek employment but will actively create jobs and shape industries.

Following the summit, participants will have access to ongoing support through mentorship circles, continuous digital learning opportunities, and sustained community engagement, all powered by the SVG Foundation.

The Silicon Valley Girl Foundation is steadfast in its commitment to empowering young Africans by providing them with the necessary skills, mentorship, and platforms to assume leadership roles in the global tech movement.

Through transformative initiatives like the APTS, the Foundation is dedicated to unlocking Africa’s immense potential by building critical bridges between established global innovation ecosystems and the continent’s burgeoning local talent pool.