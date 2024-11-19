Foundation To Equip Over 5,000 Nigerian Youths For Global Tech Careers

Share

A foundation dedicated to advancing digital literacy and technology education in Nigeria, Zarttalent, has reiterated its commitment to deploy and focus on the power of technology in shaping the future.

This is as it pledged to empower over 5,000 students over the next five years by equipping them with competitive technology skills that would translate into job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and solutions to real-life issues.

The Foundation restated this during the just concluded one-day forum, tagged: “How to Win With Tech Summit,” which brought together students, educators, tech enthusiasts and leaders in the technology industry.

Participants at the summit, including teachers, principals, media representatives, and Zarttalent partners, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in driving technology innovation and education.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zarttalent, Nelson Ajulo, in his keynote address underscored the role of technology in generating employment opportunities and creating global pathways for Nigerian talent.

In the keynote address, titled: “The Power of Technology in Today’s World,” highlighted Zarttalent Foundation’s commitment to equipping young people with in-demand tech skills that align with global industry needs in addressing Nigeria’s high rate of youth unemployment in the country.

While declaring open the summit, Ajulo stressed that the goal of education is to prepare students with relevant skills for a meaningful livelihood, but traced the challenges in today’s Nigeria to the misalignment between university training and the skills required by today’s economy, thereby contributing to the high unemployment rate in the country.

“By introducing relevant, indemand tech skills, Zarttalent empowers young Nigerians to go beyond the standard curriculum and gain expertise that sets them apart in a rapidly digitising world,” he stated.

At the summit were the Policy Advisor Entrepreneurship Youth Employment & Healthcare, Consulate General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Sonia Onovughakpo Fajusigbe; and Youth Advisor at the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Elizabeth Owei-Oladepo.

Fajusigbe, in his presentation, titled: “Leveraging Technology for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship,” outlined the potential of techbased skills to empower Nigerian youth not only to secure employment, but also to become problem-solvers in their communities.

She, therefore, encouraged participants to look beyond traditional jobs and consider digital entrepreneurship as a means to tackle local challenges and boost economic growth.

Fajusigbe’s keynote address on technology as a tool for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, offered practical strategies for harnessing technology to create meaningful change. Also, the presentation encouraged students to see themselves as future innovators, who could leverage technology to build a better society.

The summit is part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to empower Nigerian youth and address the high rate of youth unemployment by creating access to digital skills and mentorship.

The summit is part of the Foundation's ongoing efforts to empower Nigerian youth and address the high rate of youth unemployment by creating access to digital skills and mentorship.

The foundation said that with Nigeria's youth unemployment rate at record levels, the event focused on building sustainable career pathways and preparing a generation ready to thrive in a tech-driven economy, where digital skills are increasingly essential.

