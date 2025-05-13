Foundation To Award Scholarships To Lagos Students

Share

The Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation has announced plans to award scholarships to 20 outstanding secondary school students in Lagos State, in a bid to complement the educational initiatives of the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government.

President and Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Sean Oluseun Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the beneficiaries emerged from an essay competition themed: “How Education Benefits Nigerian Youth to Meet Future Goals.”

He said 20 winners were selected out of 40 participants, adding that each recipient would receive ₦100,000 annually, split into ₦50,000 per term, along with additional support for books and educational materials.

Ajayi emphasized that the scholarship aims to empower Nigerian youth by easing financial burdens, enhancing academic performance, and ultimately equipping them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He added that the Foundation has been actively involved in educational support for two years, especially for the less privileged, through initiatives such as school renovations and the drilling of boreholes for clean water.

“Our mission is to stimulate the economy and improve society by investing in education. We believe that a crime-free, prosperous Nigeria is achievable when youth are given access to quality education,” he stated.

Ajayi also urged Nigerians at home and abroad to take responsibility for national development, saying, “No child should go hungry or be denied access to education.”

The Foundation currently supports 20 schools and 20 children, with plans to scale up across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as into other African countries.

A member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Queen Mother Chief (Amb.) Amina Temitope Ajayi, popularly known as “Mama Diaspora,” commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative and called on the diaspora to support the education and welfare of Nigerian youth.

“Quality education is the bedrock of societal development,” she said. “Let history remember that once upon a time, we gave back to our communities from the blessings God gave us.”

She appealed to diaspora families to return to their alma maters and contribute to community development, describing it as a noble and lasting legacy.

Share