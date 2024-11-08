Foundation To Assist School Children, Persons With Life-Threatening Ailments, Others

Share

With over 20 million children currently deprived of education, the Bishop Olufemi Olumeyan Foundation (BOOF) has stressed the urgency to address this pressing issue to secure the future of generations to come.

Latest data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in partnership with the Global Education and Monitoring Report put Nigeria’s out-of-school children number at 20.2 million.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund added that one in three children in Nigeria is out of school, totalling 10.2 million at the primary level, and 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level.

Aside from providing succour to some indigent students, the foundation is equally set up to uplift vulnerable individuals within the communities, helping those lead better, more fulfilling lives. We are deeply committed to transforming the lives of those in need—especially young children, tertiary institution students, and disadvantaged adults—by providing essential support and opportunities for growth.

The proprietor of the foundation, Bishop Olufemi Olumeyan said the foundation is committed to helping to provide financial assistance to young children and university students, helping them cover the costs of school fees, educational materials and daily upkeep.

Speaking to journalists, he said, “By removing financial barriers, we empower these young minds to chase their dreams and build a brighter future for themselves and their families”.

“In addition to our focus on education, we also extend a helping hand to vulnerable men and women facing financial hardships. Whether they are struggling to feed their families or deal with health challenges, B.O.O.F. steps in with food provisions, necessities and resources to support their well-being Our support programs provide hope and dignity to families in need, allowing them to overcome immediate struggles and focus on long-term stability.

The Foundation work, Bishop Olumeyan said is fueled by the generosity of individuals, partners, and organizations who share their vision of a stronger, more supportive community, adding that together, they make a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most.

